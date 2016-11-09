Tonight in Nhill Hindmarsh Shire Council CEO Greg Wood swore in the new council members for the next four years.

David Colbert, Rob Gersch, Ron Ismay, Ron Lowe, Debra Nelson and Tony Schneider took the oath to serve as councillors for Hindmarsh Shire Council.

Cr Debra Nelson was nominated by Cr Tony Schneider and seconded by Cr Ron Lowe as Mayor. Cr Nelson was unopposed and elected as Mayor.

Cr Schneider also nominated Cr Low as Deputy Mayor. The nomination was seconded by Cr Ron Ismay and unopposed.