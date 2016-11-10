MEMBERS from Warracknabeal Men’s and Ladies Probus Clubs joined to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the formation of the first Probus Club in Australia.

The highlight for Ladies Probus Club members at the November meeting was the recognition of the 40th anniversary of the first Probus Club formed in Australia in July 1976 at Hunters Hill NSW.

Hunters Hill was the second Probus Club to be formed in the South Pacific Area. The first was in New Zealand in 1974. Guests included four members from Warracknabeal Men’s Probus Club, president, Geoff Lovel, Brian Wardle, George Armstrong, Graham Addinsall and George’s wife Kay.

George and Kay entertained with poetry recitations of which many had been written by them. George recited several poems about the local area and Kay recited one she had written titled “Pipes and Drums” which she had read at a Horsham Pipe Band function, following which one member had it read on his birthday and it was read at his funeral.

At the general meeting, before the entertainment, club president, Avril welcomed 36 members, received six apologies and read the Probus prayer.

Members birthdays for Isa Newell and Bev Threlfall were honoured with singing of “Happy Birthday”. They will celebrate at birthday buddies on November 25 with October birthday members at the Royal Mail Hotel. Club tour director, Alison Whelan, asks members to think about suitable trips/outings for 2017, and possibly needs ideas by December meeting.

The Christmas luncheon and next meeting will be held at the Warracknabeal Golf Club, on December 2 at 11.30am. There will be no meeting in January, first meeting in 2017 is on February 3, at 10.00am and the annual meeting is on March 3, at 10am, nominations for office-bearers close at February meeting.