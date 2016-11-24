The Dimboola Banner Editor David Ward and Journalist Chris Johnson are supporting the Dimboola Movember Team to help raise awareness of men's health issues.

David and Chris have registered on the website and accepting donation on behalf of the Dimboola team.

While rumors say that Mr Ward has been using a little magenta ink from the printing press on his lip rug Mr Johnson is keeping to his silver grey naturally aged look.

This years the Dimboola Team is coordinated by Britney Warner as part of her VCAL project at school. Movember leader for a number of years, Col Campbell has handed the reigns to Ms Warner as he plans to step back and let her lead the project.

Movember take on the challenge to reduce death in men and contribute to programs around men's health issues such as testicular cancer, prostate cancer and men's health and suicide prevention methods.

Dimboola have been very generous to the cause for many years and organisers expect that this year will be no different.

You can follow the Dimboola Team at http://moteam.co/dimboola?mc=1