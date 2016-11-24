WARNING: Beulah and Roseberry Fire Brigades attended a header fire North of Beulah on Sunday.

CFA reminds all farmers and contractors of the danger of fires during harvest.

BEULAH and Roseberry Fire Brigades responded to a call for a header fire on a property of the Roseberry Rainbow rd on Sunday afternoon. Weather conditions were hot and with a northerly wind any fi re in a header can get away fairly quickly.

“When we arrived on the scene it was apparent that the issue was a flash fire caused when static electricity ignited dust in the header causing damage to the equipment and a small loss of crop which was knocked down quickly,” Second Lieutenant Beulah Brigade Shawn Thompson said.

One truck from Roseberry and one from Beulah attended the fi re with 12 members turning out for the fire. “This is a timely reminder for all farmers and contractors to make sure all their fire suppression equipment is up to date and serviceable as with harvesting being remote to towns it will take time for fire fighters to get to remote areas and you will need to control any issues until trucks can arrive,” Mr Thompson said.

“It is also suggested that weather conditions and in particular hot windy days, be taken seriously when harvesting,” he said.