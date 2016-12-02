PLANS for Warracknabeal’s 150th anniversary next year, are well underway thanks to a voluntary committee which has met regularly since the middle of the year.

The date for the celebrations has been set, and will be held over the Queens Birthday long weekend in 2017, from Friday June 10 to Monday 12.

A calendar which features rare historic photos of Warracknabeal sites and icons, that have mostly been unseen by the majority of the community, is currently being printed by North West Press and will act as a launch for the anniversary.

The stunning fold-over calendar features iconic events and historic buildings and businesses of the district hailing back to the beginning of photography up to and before 100 years ago, will be sold locally and will make an ideal gift for district and former residents of the town.

The calendar will be on sale in time for purchase as a Christmas gift to send out to family and friends and will be a keepsake for years to come. The calendars will go on sale from today.

The 150th logo will feature on all advertising and is the result of a competition held at the Warracknabeal Secondary College which was won by Lachlan Hicks.

Letters are about to be forwarded to local community groups inviting them to participate in a planned street parade, as well as asking them to indicate any other way their club or organisation could contribute to the overall success of the celebrations.

Plans for the weekend include a “Welcome to Country” opening and registration on the Friday night, street parade, street stalls, Saturday night cabaret, fireworks, a family fun day at Anzac Park, including performances by local or ex-local artists, and a combined church service.

School student and staff reunions are being encouraged for that weekend and bios of famous Warracknabeal sons and daughters will be on display.

Detailed plans will be made public as they are finalised. Any members of the community with ideas or are willing to participate on the committee can contact Secretary Abby Egan or chairman of the committee Kevin Gebert.

Calendars are available from today from: Creekside Hotel, Warracknabeal Herald, Warracknabeal Newsagency, Wheatlands Warehouse, Tourist Information Centre, Warracknabeal Pharmacy, Woodbine, Home Hardware, Wheatlands Machinery Museum and will also be available at Carols by Candlelight.