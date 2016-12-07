THE Nationals Member for Lowan Emma Kealy MP is calling for a proactive pre-harvest safety vehicle check program to replace the Andrews Labor Government’s heavily-criticised Operation Big Wheels safety blitz.

“The Labor Government's vehicle safety blitz has caused anxiety and stress for our local farmers and harvest contractors with its focus on penalising local operators and taking trucks off the road,” Ms Kealy said.

“We all know that our vehicles must be safe, but it is unreasonable and unworkable to do a vehicle blitz of this kind during harvest,” she said.

Ms Kealy said Operation Big Wheels should be run in August or September, giving our local people the opportunity to check their vehicle is safe before harvest begins.

"A pre-harvest safety check program is a far more proactive approach,” Ms Kealy said.

“It would give farmers and harvest contractors time to make necessary vehicle repairs prior to the busy harvest period, meaning safer vehicles on our roads and far less stress for our local people,” she said.

Ms Kealy said she had received an overwhelming number of complaints from local people.

“Local drivers feel they are being unfairly targeted and some have reported being pulled over four times in the same vehicle check process,” Ms Kealy said.

“Targeting country people during the busy harvest season is simply unfair, especially when Daniel Andrews’ city-centric Labor Government won't maintain our roads.

“This is just another example of the city-centric Labor Government being completely out of touch with country Victoria,” she said.