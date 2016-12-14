.

Anglers had an awesome day last Sunday at the Jeparit Angular Club Christmas competition. Organisers were pleased with the good turn out with plenty of fish caught.

Jeparit Angling Club President Rick Day said, “with the excellent river flows this year, the fishing is fantastic here and we had a good crowd to come out on Sunday, to take part in the competition.”

“We had the fisheries electrofishing boat here to put on a demonstration after weigh-in above the weir,” he said.

The Seniors results were

1st Owen Conway 2.8 kg yellow belly

2nd Ben Zanker 2.3 kg yellow belly

3rd Jason Turner 1.9 kg yellow belly

Heaviest bag went to Jenny Pitt

The Juniors winners were

1st Caleb Heinrich 1.040 kg yellow belly

2nd Chloe Stratton 1.020kg carp

There was no senior carp to be weighed in. The senior carp prize was drawn as a lucky number where Andrew Ellis won the $50 cash prize donated by the Wimmera Catchment Management Authority.

Junior carp winner was Luke Stratton with a 1.350 kg carp taking home a $50 WCMA cash prize.