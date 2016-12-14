THE Wimmera Mallee’s motoring enthusiasts club, the Little Desert Rodders, Rockers and Collectors Club, has donated a further $10,000 to the Wimmera Cancer Centre.

The group donated $10,000 to the fundraising appeal last year and were determined to make another significant contribution, according to Club President Peter Hutchison.

“It was a decision of all the members to again support this worthy cause,” Mr Hutchison said.

“It was a great effort from a relatively small club and we are proud to be able to have a profound impact on the Wimmera.”

Mr Hutchison said the club raised the funds through their varied membership base, with the main fundraiser being the annual Dimboola Swap Meet and Show ‘n’ Shine held every October.

“We would like to acknowledge one of our major supporters, Stuart Hobbs. He donated two large fridges for the club’s event trailer which is used for events and fundraising,” Mr Hutchison said.

“Without his donation we would not have been able to hold such successful fundraising events.”

Wimmera Cancer Centre Project Steering Committee Chair and Board of Management member Richard Goudie said he and the committee were extremely grateful for the second donation. “It is fantastic to receive another incredible donation from the club,” Mr Goudie said.

“We are very grateful that they again decided to support this cause and the donation is much appreciated.”