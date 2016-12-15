What an amazing effort. Dimboola Primary School Student Mayci Porter has hit the hearts of locals by raising over $1,000 by collecting 5 cent pieces over a four week period.

What does 65 kilograms of 5 cent pieces look like?

With the help of her school mates, Mayci placed the 5 cent pieces around the perimeter of the netball court last Thursday afternoon. That is 5500 coins to cover the 90 metre. Mayci original goal.

After completing the perimeter of the netball court the students realised they hardly used any of the coins. The 90 meters used $243.00 in coins.

So they decided to cover the goal circles to cover another 20 meters. After finally covering the checker square the children still had bags and bags of coins to go.

To demonstrate the amount Mayci exceeded her goal the remaining coins were tipped out on the centre circle.

Mayci 65 kilo of coins is equalled 25,238 coins at a value of $1263.20.

Mayci had jars placed all over Dimboola and Horsham. Locals all got behind the idea and collected their fives cent pieces. One local told the banner they had cashed in their donations at the bank and converted them to 5 cent coins for Mayci.

Staff at Commonwealth Bank Horsham had a free dress day and raised $81.00 and delivered the money to Dimboola PS in 5 cent coins.

But it was not just the locals who supported Mayci. She had received coins from the Gold Coast, Eyre Peninsula, Mildura and Ballarat. Even the Hindmarsh Shire Office in Nhill had coins delivered to their office because Nhill residence did not know how to get the coins to her.

Mayci mum Shari Porter said “coins were just arriving daily in our mail box”.

The money raised by Mayci will be donated to Love Your Sister who are raising $10 million towards a cure for cancer.

Samuel Johnson the founder of Love Your Sister had sent four messages to Mayci to lend some support for her hard work. Love Your Sister hopes to get into the Guinness World Record by collecting 75 kilometers of five cent coins.