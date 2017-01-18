CHRISTMAS and New Years in Country Fire Authority District 17 and 18 were anything but relaxing for ﬁre ﬁghters with numerous ﬁ res beginning on Christmas Day and continuing through into the New Year. Over the Christmas New Year period the Warracknabeal Fire Brigade and the Warracknabeal Fire Brigade Group were kept very busy attending a number of ﬁres.

“A total of 12 incidents and blacking out duties have certainly honed our ﬁre ﬁghting skills and provided many learning opportunities at all levels,”

Warracknabeal Fire Brigade Captain Cameron Whelan said. “From the newest recruit to leaders in the ﬁeld the current ﬁ re season has certainly been an active one where our members have experienced a wide variety of new experiences and challenges but managed all the situations well,”

Captain Whelan said. “Not only were they called to ﬁ res within our area but further aﬁ eld including the large Christmas day ﬁre at Watchem within District 18.”

Christmas Day celebrations across the region were interrupted for ﬁ re brigade members when a large crop ﬁre was called in at 2:48 in the afternoon in the Watchupga area. The ﬁre was attacked by 18 trucks and four support vehicles in addition to air support.

At 4:12pm on Christmas Day a second ﬁre was sparked by harvesting operations in the Woomelang area and proved to be a very difﬁcult ﬁre to control. 30 trucks and eight support vehicles were used to ﬁght the blaze as well as air support from Melbourne.

In excess of 2400 hectares of mixed crop and stubble was impacted by the blaze which closed the Sunraysia Highway and destroyed power lines and fence lines in the area. In the Watchem blaze a tanker unit suffered mechanical issues and was impacted in a ﬂash over which damaged the truck and in a separate incident a ﬁre ﬁghter suffered facial and rib injuries and was taken to hospital but released shortly afterwards.

On Boxing Day a semi truck was towing a Subaru Brumby ute which was in turn towing a fuel trailer on Sheep Hills rd Bangerang when the ute caught ﬁre destroying the ute.

Kellalac was impacted by a large blaze on January 5 that was started by the boom of a mother bin contacting power lines on the Tichner property and consumed in excess of 150 and was deemed dangerous enough for for a watch and act to be issued for nearby properties.

“The crew were moving the mother bin in the paddock when it hit the power lines and sparked the ﬁre,” property owner Richard Tichner said.

Six trucks worked to contain the difﬁcult ﬁre with the support of water bombing aircraft and the use of a ‘bird dog’ aircraft to direct the water bombers.

A mechanical issue with the brakes on a motorhome was the possible cause of three separate ﬁres in the Boolite area impacting the properties of the Penny and Powell families and investigations are continuing with Victoria Police.

Blacking out duties were carried through until January 9 at which time all the ﬁres had been deemed safe.

“The Warracknabeal Fire Brigade would like to thank all its and the CFA members from the Warracknabeal Fire Brigade Group who have given their time over this busy season Warracknabeal Fire Brigade Captain Cameron Whelan said.