DRIVERS travelling on the Stawell Warracknabeal rd through the township of Minyip have been surprised to see the lone ﬁgure of a man kneeling down in the middle of the town centre roundabout. Known as the heart of the wheat belt the Minyip Progress Association were granted funds totalling $130,000 for beautiﬁcation works that included the travellers rest and garden beds and the refurbishing of the toilets and the sculpture.

“The sculpture symobilizes the life cycle of rural life from the planting of seed to the nurturing of the crop to harvest and was designed and constructed by Grant Fink who also completed the sculptures in Warracknabeal,” Minyip Progress Association President Peter Bridgland said.

“We are grateful to Dennis Smith and the Yarriambiack Shire through Rural development Victoria and Jaala Pulfords ofﬁce for the chance to beautify our town and attract tourists to the area and is part of a number of projects the association is undertaking to improve the livabilty of our town,” Mr Bridgland said.

The scupture was installed with the approval of VicRoads and the plans also took into consideration future plans to make the roundabout more “truck friendly”