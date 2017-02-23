YARRIAMBIACK Shire Sunday welcomed the completion of infrastructure upgrades to Warracknabeal and Hopetoun aerodromes, which are set to benefit the region’s agricultural businesses.

Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Victoria, Danielle Green today celebrated the completed upgrades at both aerodromes, which included the installation of new runway lighting, weather monitoring windsocks, and runway markers.

“The Wimmera Mallee’s farming businesses rely on local airports for crop spraying and agribusiness access. These upgrades will ensure the region can continue to thrive as a grain production area,”

Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Victoria, Danielle Green said. The two aerodromes service the shire of Yarriambiack which includes the towns of Hopetoun, Murtoa, Rupanyup and Warracknabeal.

“The upgrades at Warracknabeal and Hopetoun airports will provide critical services to local aviation, agribusinesses, emergency service organisations, and aero clubs in the Yarriambiack Shire,”

Ms Green said. Located in the heartland of grain production and handling in the Wimmera Mallee, the shire’s farming businesses rely on the two aerodromes for critical aerial agricultural services. However, outdated facilities that did not meet current Civil Aviation Safety Authority standards threatened the viability of the airports.

“We are delighted to have worked with the Yarriambiack Shire to provide a new weather observation station at Warracknabeal aerodrome,”

Victoria Bureau Of Meteorology regional director Tarini Casinader said. The upgrades will ensure that both aerodromes remain operational long into the future and continue to provide agricultural services, emergency and alternate landing operations, freight and charter services, and aviation training services.

The project also included the installation of new weather stations which record air temperature, wind speed and direction, air pressure, rainfall and relative humidity which can be accessed from the bureau of meteorology website at ten-minute intervals.

“The new site allows the Bureau Of Meteorology to take high-quality weather observations which will be shared with meteorological organisations around the globe, adding to world-wide weather knowledge,” Ms Casinader said.

The data collected will provide valuable weather information for the local farmers as well as agricultural and aviation businesses.