WITH over 120 vehicles on display for Minyip’s Show and Shine, held on Sunday, the town was abuzz with all things motoring. Over 88 entries were received for the competition with both sides of Minyip’s main street packed with a vast array of modern, restored and vintage vehicles lining the street for three blocks.

Many hundreds ﬂocked to Minyip for the event which was run to raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

All food vendors were run off their feet, with lines of patiently waiting patrons lined 25 deep. All food sellers had sold out of food by early afternoon.

Event co-ordinator Dale Maggs said, “we’re blown away by the response to the event. It was most gratifying that people of the region and wider came to support the show with an amazing array of motoring machinery and memorabilia."

"The success of the event has been most satisfying for all our team that worked so hard to bring it together,”

Mr Maggs said. “The event really has been a broad community project with so many people and organisations behind it. From the Lions club to the Minyip Progress Association, the Fire Brigade and primary school students and teachers, the local traders and various town committee’s such as the Recreation Reserve members and so many others, including sponsors pulled it all together and made it work,”

Mr Maggs said. “We were pretty pleased with last years show, but this really was everything we had hoped for and more, building on last year’s successful show.”

Unfortunately one of our great supporters, Peter Haney, collapsed and was taken to hospital, and we hope he has a speedy recovery.

“Where do we go from here, I’m not sure, we’ll have a meeting by mid week and see how ﬁ nances worked out. But there are now some people talking about establishing a motoring museum of some sort in the town. It’s really early days yet, but we and everyone involved are excited,” Mr Maggs said.

Nine overall trophies were won on the day, with the following being announced for the named categories: