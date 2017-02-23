Lights, action, cook was the name of the game at the Brim silos on Wednesday when Channel 10’s Logie award winning reality show Masterchef came to town.

With a cast and crew of thousands arriving in Brim under a cloak of secrecy early on Wednesday morning, the set was a hive of activity before dawn with staging, catering and amenities needed to produce the show.

Preparations were well underway by the time the cast of contestants and judges arrived from their previous day’s shooting at Swan Hill’s Pioneer Museum.

“You can’t buy this kind of publicity,” Brim Activity Association President Shane Wardle said.

With steady stream of interested spectators on hand to watch the proceeding they were kept at a distance so as not to be able to reveal any of the show’s secrets.

With the shire supplying traffic control signs and personnel the speed through the site was kept to a minimum so as not to disrupt taping.

In excess of 90 trucks, buses and support vehicles including generators, mobile pre and post production units filled the site.

The Brim Memorial Hall was the base for the make up artists to do their work and the community centre was used for cotume changes.

Using the spectacular backdrop of the Guido Van Helten painted silos featuring four local residents of the area, some of whom were in attendance to meet the cast, the crew consisting of five steady cams and a boom camera, lighting and audio crews are sure to have captured the beauty of the site to compliment the show.

Because of the complexity of the production and the elimination of the teams during the duration of the program no information was released to the Herald before or after the days shooting regarding the contestants.

“Once we have finished post production in the middle of the year we will be in a position to release information as the show airs,” Publicist Sasha McDougal said.

During breaks in the taping the judges including Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris and special guest judge, world famous celebrity chef and restaurateur Heston Blumenthal made themselves available to chat and have photos taken with the spectators.

After the production wrapped for the day the cast and crew headed North to points unknown for taping of more episodes.

The shows will begin airing in the second half of the viewing season.