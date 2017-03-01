The ABC radio’s Fiona Parker and Sue Dunstan joined Wimmera Mallee ABC radio announcer Dave Lennon for a live broadcast at the Horsham town hall for last Friday's celebratory breakfast show.

A small group of fans gathered around the broadcast desk and took part in reminiscing the past 80 years of ABC radio in the Wimmera, over a live broadcast during the morning.

A vintage radio was placed on a seat in the foyer of the town hall so people could listen into the broadcast.

Fiona Parker presented the breakfast show for five years at 594 ABC Western Victoria from Horsham and currently hosts the morning show across western and central Victoria. Currently living in Bendigo, Fiona came across to Horsham for the celebration.

As a strong follower of the Western Bulldogs football team, Fiona was excited to hear the team were in the Wimmera this week. She had a little brag about how she was able to watch the premierships at the MCG from the members box.

While broadcasting the special show, the Tidy Towns judge arrived at the town hall together with an entourage of the Horsham ‘Tidy Towns’ committee members and additional members of the Nutbush World record challenge.

The team had put together a range of memorabilia from the years gone, by while Ms Parker reminisced about her times at the Horsham station. Much discussion surrounded the early days of the Wimmera’s iconic radio tower at Dooen, a landmark throughout the region. The size of the tower and the power of its transmission means the station is often heard across the length and breadth of Australia, and beyond its shores.

Jovial personality Dave Lennon created an entertaining environment for the fans who came to see the show.

Helen Curkpatrick told the Banner that she had found that the ABC 80th birthday was coming up while researching in ‘Trove’ website archives.

“They did not realise it was their birthday until I contacted them last October and told them,“ she said.

After the breakfast show the team then presented an 80th birthday cake which was cut and shared amongst the guests and staff.