A PLEASANT visit to the loo, when travellers make a ‘wee stop’ at Minyip is assured following a project undertaken by the ‘Shocking Arts Collective’ of Minyip.

The enthusiastic and artistic group has been operating for about three years according to member and secretary, Minyip’s Bill Groves.

“We are just a bunch of people that have a creative/artistic bent that decided to get together and add a social aspect to our artworks. Although we say we are the Minyip group we actually cater for people across the district, with our current membership of 10,” Mr Groves said.

The group were approached by the Minyip Progress Association some time ago and invited to provide some suitable works to adorn the public toilets adjacent to the new roundabout.

“We weren’t really given an agenda for the works, but invited to provide feature pieces that would work in well with the theme of the recently opened ‘Travellers Rest’ next door. Students from the Minyip Primary School were actively involved and worked with our member, Annette Kirk to do the feature in the disabled toilets,” Mr Groves said.

The other artists to be involved are Janice Midgley, who painted three corrugated iron sheets in the men’s toilet and Franz Kunz who painted a large mural titled Wimmera Buloke and Black Box for the ladies toilets.

“While some of our members have undertaken their own various projects in addition to these works, our next major project is to create works for a large three sided hoarding above our display area on the northwest corner opposite the new roundabout.

We are able to display our work in the council owned premises on the corner, where we can show the public the work we do.

The window is changed about every three weeks,” Mr Groves said. The Minyip ‘Shocking Arts Collective’ is always looking for new members and Mr Groves said those interested are welcome to come along and join the group on Friday afternoons at the Minyip Senior Citizen rooms.