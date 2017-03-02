WIMMERA Field Days organisers are excited to announce new sponsors for the Victorian Farm Sculpture Competition held annually at the Wimmera Machinery Field Days as part of the state wide competition.

Ace Radio are continuing their long term support of the competition and are now the major sponsor for 2017.

Station Manager Scott Grambau said, “we are proud to continue our long association with supporting the Victorian Farm Sculpture Competition at the Field Days.”

Wimmera Field Days Manager Murray Wilson said “Ace Radio have been a key supporter since 2006 and it is pleasing to see their long term association continue and strengthen with the ongoing support of the Victorian Farm Sculpture Competition and the Wimmera Field Days.”

Now in its 12th year the Victorian Farm Sculpture competition draws close to 50 entries from across the region and interstate and is a popular and successful feature of the Field Days.

The overwhelming success and large number of entries has given the competition an opportunity to continue with more new and exciting features.

Following on from the success of last year the official Junior category for 12- 17 year olds is back again and along with the expanded open categories giving budding Farm Sculpture creators even more chance to win prizes.

Winners of the Victorian Farm Sculpture completion each year have the opportunity to enter their winning sculpture in the National Farm Sculpture awards at the Spirit of the Land Festival held in Lockhart NSW each year where first prize is an incredible $10,000.

Organisers from the Spirit of the Land Festival said, “it is fantastic to have a partnership with the Wimmera Field Days and the Victorian Farm Sculpture competition, and we look forward to hosting this year’s Victorian winner at our festival.”

The 2017 Victorian Farm Sculpture competition offers $6000 in prize money with first prize winner taking home $2500. Entries are now being taken with all Farm Sculptures on display at the 2017 Wimmera Machinery Field Days on March 7,8,9