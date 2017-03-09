WARRACKNABEAL CFA members responded to a small but potentially dangerous ﬁre at the rear of the VicRoads compound on Friday which moved quickly into dry grass in the O’Connors yard.

Crews were alerted to the ﬁre by a nearby worker who saw the ﬂames and called 000.

“We responded with one tanker unit and ﬁve members and had the smoky ﬁre knocked down in about half an hour,”Warracknabeal CFA Lieutenant Russell Brown said.

“Although the ﬁ re was only about 4 square metres in size it had the potential to move under a transportable building in the yard which would have caused us a major problem,” Lt Brown said.

“We suspect the cause was a discarded cigarette butt that was placed in a bin designed for that purpose but somehow ignited the very dry grass surrounding the unit,” he said.

“We strongly urge smokers to please not be complacent and make sure your butts are extinguished before leaving an area and in particularly this time of the year with the grass being so dry.”

Vicroads are investigating the ﬁre in conjunction with the CFA.