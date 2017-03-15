WAKING up from a sound night sleep with thoughts of sugar plums running through his head may have saved Haven’s Marty Knight a lot of headaches but instead the idea in his head won him the title of best sculpture at this years Wimmera Mallee Field Days.

The sculpture, called ‘never take a backwards step’ depicted Australia’s coat of arms made with bits and bobs from farms in the area among other places and after a lot of cutting and welding started to take shape.

“About 110 hours went in to creating the sculpture,” Mr Knight said.

“The coat of arms was something I just woke up and thought of, being an Aussie bloke,” he said.

“I thought the sculpture would only take 40 hours but actually took me about 110 hours which didn’t impress my wife much, as she had to come and see me in the shed I was there so much,” Mr Knight said.

“You get frustrated at times but in the end, it’s a good result.”

“I think I have been entering the competition for about 10 years now and I enjoy doing it, as it keeps me active and it’s always good to do something different each time,” he said.

“In the end I had about a week before the field days when I finished it.”

“The shield is actually an old wagon wheel straightened out and the emu was made out of an old header which I cut the front off and added nuts and bolts,” Mr Knight said.

“The kangaroo is made from old hinges and old farm machinery parts.” In awarding the prize to Mr Knight the judges commented on the piece that it was a brilliant use of materials, an outstanding effort and it deserves to be exhibited.

Mr Knight also won the peoples choice award for his ‘Coat of Arms’ sylized piece.

Mr Knight will now enter his creation in the national farm sculpture awards at the Spirit of the Land festival in Lockhart, NSW. Second place overall went to Samantha Burridge of Wail for her sculpture entitled ‘In a days work,’ which earned comments from the judges of a staggering use of materials and very well presented.

A great effort on a difficult assignment was the comment from the judges for Junior Sculpture Liam Bilson for his sculpture ‘Crush’ the turtle, a good balance of materials and very creative.

One of the most popular sculptures on display was entitled ‘Shotgun Wedding’ by Meryl Bowers, an animal scupture featuring two sheep in a marriage ceremony. Her work gained the award for best animal sculpture