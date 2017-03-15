TWO district brothers came within inches of suffering severe injury recently, and but for an awareness of what was going on around them, they and two of their friends could have been crushed by a large Redgum tree branch.

Brothers Riley and Tyler Templeton aged a mere seven and five, were fishing along the Yarriambiack Creek in Asquith Avenue near the ‘Half Moon’ bridge when they heard a sudden and significant crack in the tree above their heads.

According to their Dad, Mick Templeton of Warracknabeal, the boys looked up, identified there was a danger and yelled out to their two other family friends to run from under the tree, just in time to to see it snap off and crash to the ground on top of where they had been fishing.

The Templeton boys not only saved themselves, but family friends two year old Caleb, and four year old Meika Peters, the children of Mark and Melanie Peters as well, in their fast thinking actions.

Mr Templeton said the branch that fell was of significant size, saying the branch at the base of the limb was probably 10 to 12 inches in diameter and would have caused significant injury or worse if the children had been under the branch when it suddenly snapped off and fell from over 10 metres in the air. “My boys heard the crack and yelled out to the others, run, which fortunately they

did. I was a few metres further along the creek with Mark at the time, and there is no way

I could have reached the kids in time, if they hadn’t moved out of the way instantly,” Mr Templeton said.

“I’m rather proud of the boys fast thinking, I have no doubt their actions certainly avoided a potential catastrophe. All I can say now that we experienced this phenomenon first hand, is to be particularly aware of the danger lurking in the trees,” he said.

“Everyone has heard of Redgums dropping branches, it was a calm day and there was absolutely no indication of any danger until the huge ‘crack’ rang out. People need to think about being under these branches and even parking their cars under them. The tip of the branches just brushed the front of my car and clipped the side rail of Mark’s car with no damage, so we were pretty lucky all round,” Mr Templeton said.

However the day was not all potential disaster with young Tyler, 5, catching his first fish ever landed. “It was undersize so it had to go back in the creek, but he was pretty stoked just the same,” Mr Templeton said.