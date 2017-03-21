Siberian street artist Julia Volchkova-Woolf has arrived in Rupanyup in preparation for her art installation on the Wimmera Grain Company’s silo’s.

Accompanied by another artist, Georgia Goodie, the artists were show the sights around the area by Adrian Tyler and members of the community.

The group travelled to the Sheep Hills and Brim silos to take in the scope of their project as well as the Rupanyup museum where they were able to see artifacts from around the region.

Speaking on a live video from Sheep Hills Julia remarked on the heat of the day and the size and beauty of the work done by Matt Adnate on the silos.

Julia and Georgia will now be focusing on the community to gain some insight into the subject matter of the mural they hope to start on in the next week.

Julia, who lives on an island in the Gulf of Thailand, has come to Australia after finishing murals in Malaysia and Koh Phangan in Thailand.

Further updates on the murals will be appearing in the Herald as the work progresses.