THREE mates, Chad Frost, Clary Golder and Tim Inkster are in the throes of ﬁnal preparations for their walk from Patchewollock to Banyena in an effort to raise money for beyondblue.

The walk also aims to promote the Ripple Effect – Stride Project which aims to reduce the stigma around suicide, specifically in relation to farming communities.

The three mates are also proponents of John Harper’s ‘Mate Helping Mate’ program, where his fundamental message being that “Mates, family and the community should enjoy the good times together and care about the individual during the bad.”

This simple message resonated strongly with Chad, Clary and Tim and they decided to promote this in the areas where all three grew up and now live.

The three of them, like most people, have been touched by this issue both directly and indirectly and believe strongly in supporting mental health.

Friday March 31 kicks the walk off with a Patchewollock Hotel fundraiser, with the ‘Stumps’ live which includes a variety of fundraising activities. On Saturday April 1, the walk commences with the mates walking from Patchewollock to Lascelles, fi nishing at the Lascelles Pub. Sunday April 2 sees them walking from Lascelles to Hopetoun and camping overnight at Lake Lascelles. Monday April 3 the team continue their journey, from Hopetoun to Rainbow fi nishing at the Eureka Hotel for a well earned rest. While in Rainbow the men will talk to locals while enjoying tea. A music jam session with local musicians will take place afterwards and all members of the public are welcome to attend.

On Tuesday April 4 the trek from Rainbow to Jeparit gets underway with the finishing line at the Jeparit Football Ground where the walkers will be hosted by Jeparit Rainbow Football Netball Club. Thursday April 6 sees the team walk from Jeparit to Aubrey where they will be hosted by Aubrey Farmers and Yarrilinks Landcare.

Friday April 7, the penultimate day of the long trek, sees the team walking from Aubrey to Sheep Hills being hosted by Warrack East Conservation Farmers and Sheep Hills Hall committee at Sheep Hills CFA. The end is in sight as Chad, Clary and Tim make their way from Sheep Hills to Banyena on Saturday April 8 where the celebration at the Banyena Hall will be hosted by the Banyena Hall committee with live performances by the Stumps, The Lazy Farmers Sons and Brodie Glen with BBQ food available.

The team have set up a facebook page which will be updated several times daily, where there is service, so people can follow their movements. The page is https://www. facebook.com/Walking-TheLine-1828151960768103/. The team will be fundraising along the journey but also have an online facility on the everyday hero website that sends the money directly to beyondblue. The website address is: https:// give.everydayhero.com/au/ walking-the-line.