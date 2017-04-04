For many home gardeners the 2017 tomato season has been a good one, with surplus tomatoes available for a very special community garden event.

The Warracknabeal Community Garden conducted its first ever passata day on March 4. Like many Italian families all over the world, the group gathered to produce tomato sauce in the backyard, the group used Amelia Gagliardi’s tried and true recipe.

Amelia is a well known and much loved Warracknabeal community member who has been making sauce for many years in her own backyard.

She was not well enough to supervise the morning herself, but her capable apprentice, Debbie Serfozo, led the group in producing some delicious sauce.

“This is the sauce that you use as the base for pasta sauces, to make spaghetti bolognese or marinara, its not the sort of sauce that you pour straight onto barbecued sausages,” Debbie explained.

A number of community members donated their home grown tomatoes for the passata, and tomatoes grown in the community garden itself were used.

John and Marie Aitken loaned the group their passata machine, which once assembled properly, made separating the sauce from skins and seeds very straight forward. It was also messy, hard work and fun for all ages.

Thanks to Wimmera Uniting Care’s drought assistance funding, the garden group was able to purchase gas burners and an outdoor yabbie cooker from Warrcknabeal’s own Jono and Johno’s, to cook the sauce in the garden.

The Warracknabeal Rotary Club kindly allowed the group to use the Rotary catering trailer which ensured they had all the necessary cooking equipment.

Group President Wendy Hewitt, said the day had been a great success.

“Thank you to all our willing helpers, we learned a lot from our first passata day, it will hopefully become an annual event,” Mrs Hewitt said.

Sauce produced on the day will be available for sale at the Easter parade at the Scott Street garden.