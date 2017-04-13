A RECORD number of visitors are expected to descend on Warracknabeal and its surrounds for the annual Y-Fest celebrations between April 14-17, and with perfect weather predicted, the event is bigger and better than ever.

While the four-day festival, starting on Good Friday, has become something of a western Victorian iconic country attraction, this year sees the event being used as a jump-off event for Warracknabeal’s 150th celebrations which will be held over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend in June.

“While there is no official theme for Y-Fest this year, history was an obvious choice,” said Festival secretary-treasurer Cr Jean Wise.

The festival kicks off on Good Friday with the first day of a four-day golf tournament beginning with a men’s and women’s V Par competition.

The ever popluar street parade will again take place and features the Town Crier, vintage tractors, cars, and machinery, modern cars, novelty floats and buskers adding to the atmosphere and highlighted by a flyover of the parade by the Warracknabeal Aero Club.

Many traders will have their doors open offering very attractive Easter specials for the public to take advantage of, after the parade.

The Art Show also opens its doors for four days at 5.30pm with a show featuring Joan Goad and Ron Penrose which is sure to draw large crowds over the long weekend.

Relaxation will be the key of yoga and pilates sessions on the picturesque Yarriambiack creek on Saturday, Sunday and Monday starting at 9.00am each day.

If machinery is more your thing, head over to Wheatlands Agricultural Machinery Museum and check out the impressive range of machinery on display.

This year celebrates Wheatlands 50th anniversary and is also featuring ‘100 years of the Fordson tractor’.

After lunch visitors are invited to relax as the buskers competition moves the action to the stunning surrounds of the Lions Flora and Fauna Park.

If music doesn’t excite, head over to the Warracknabeal Race Course and enjoy the sound of pounding hooves and the sights of jockey’s silks or there is the Fashion on the fields once again for the ladies to show their style or join in the popular egg hunt.

Sunday will take a slightly more relaxed pace with the golf going strong, the art show will be open for people to enjoy and the machinery rally will be in full swing, with the official opening of the Dr John Searby foyer.

And, as the event starts to wind down on Monday, start the day with a yoga or pilates session followed by a stroll through Rupanyup and view the extensive collection of vintage machinery and memorabilia at the Woods’ Farming and Heritage Museum, or check out the final day of golf at the golf course.

The festival represents one of the best times of the year to soak up what Warracknabeal has to offer.

The weather is looking good to ensure the crowds can make the most of the events taking place.

While enjoying all the sights and sounds of Y-Fest take a moment to discover the Yarriambiack Silo Art Trail beginning in Patchewollock, moving on to Brim, then Sheep Hills and finishing in Rupanyup to complete a thoroughly entertaining weekend.