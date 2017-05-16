FUNDING TOP UP TO SAVE THE WIMMERA CANCER CENTRE

The State Government has stepped in to guarantee the Wimmera Cancer Centre is built so local patients will be able to access world-leading oncology care, close to home and when they need it.

Minister for Health Jill Hennessy today announced that Wimmera Healthcare Group would receive a further boost of $1.6 million from the Labor Government’s Regional Health Infrastructure Fund, ensuring this critical project can go ahead.

Minister for Health Jill Hennessy said, “We’ve stepped in to save the Wimmera Cancer Centre by providing the additional funding needed for this vital project to go ahead.”

“This will secure the future of the Wimmera Cancer Centre and will mean more cancer patients can access the highest quality cancer care, right on their doorstep,” she said.

The additional funding comes on top of the Labor Government’s initial $1 million contribution to the project, taking our total investment in the Wimmera Cancer Centre to $2.6 million.

This will see the project expanded beyond just a redevelopment of the Wimmera Healthcare

Group’s oncology unit to include renal dialysis services and palliative care accommodation.

The Centre will include nine new day chemotherapy chairs, a wellness service, six renal dialysis chairs and modern accommodation facilities for palliative care services.

Cancer has the highest incidence of any disease in Wimmera Southern Mallee region, meaning the demand for cancer services is growing. Wimmera Healthcare Group’s oncology unit is set to treat 2,300 patients this year.

The total cost of the project is $5.35 million, with construction now expected to start in November.

The Victorian Budget 2017/18 provided $1.67 billion to support hospitals to meet demand, respond to family violence and provide the high quality care Victorian patients deserve, now and into the future.

Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford said, “Currently, local cancer patients have to travel to Ballarat for treatment, meaning long drives and time away from their families. The Wimmera Cancer Centre will change that.”

Kealy – Community praised for Wimmera Cancer Centre win

The Nationals Member for Lowan, Emma Kealy MP has praised a successful community campaign which has ensured an additional $1.6 million for the Wimmera Cancer Centre project.

“Thanks to the successful community campaign, the Wimmera Cancer Centre is now going to be a reality with the additional funding announced in today’s State Budget,” Ms Kealy said.

“This funding will now mean the Wimmera Cancer Centre is not at risk of being built as a staged project and will ensure that dialysis and palliative care services are included.

“I cannot express how deeply proud I am of our local communities who have campaigned, continued their fundraising efforts and for those who signed my petition to support the Wimmera Cancer Centre,” she said.

During a visit to the region in May 2016, Minister Hennessey looked local cancer patients in the eye while they were receiving treatment and promised funding if there was a fundraising shortfall.

Ms Kealy launched a petition holding the Minister for Health to account for her promise made to provide additional funding to make the Wimmera Cancer Centre a reality.

“The immense community support and local fundraising efforts for the Wimmera Cancer Centre project has been inspiring and every effort deserves to be congratulated,” Ms Kealy said.

“It is truly a credit to our local communities, who have demonstrated through their actions and generosity their strong support for this vital local project.

“Well done to everyone involved in supporting the Wimmera Cancer Centre. Our united local voice has made a real and meaningful difference to our great part of the State,” she said.