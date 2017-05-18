WARRACKNABEAL’S dream of creating an Education Precinct where the Primary School, Secondary College and the Special Developmental School are located close to each other and can share resources, is becoming closer to reality.

Additional land behind the Primary School was purchased a number of years ago and the 2016 State Budget allocated $6 million towards planning and relocating the Secondary College and Special Developmental School to the Primary School site.

A three-stage plan has been developed and construction on Stage one will commence towards the end of this year. Stage one will involve building part of the Administration area, part of the Special Developmental School and part of the Secondary College.

Stage two will see each of these areas completed.

Stage three will conclude the process by building a new Primary School and removing the old buildings.

A Community Meeting will be held at the Primary School on Thursday May 18 to explain the process and answer community questions.

The project’s architect and the three school Principals will be at the meeting to provide information and answer questions.

Designs and documentation can be viewed from 5:00pm onwards and the Presentation by the architect will begin at 5:30pm.

All school and community members are welcome to attend this meeting.