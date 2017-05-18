WARRACKNABEAL feature event of a phantom Rotary Club held a fundraising evening to aid Linc Munro in his continuing ﬁght against Medulloblastoma on Wednesday evening.

Approximately 60 people attended the event at the Rotary Auction House, and spent a lovely evening with both Linc and mother, Brooke Holland.

The festivities included a feature event of a phantom horse race called by Victoria’s premier race caller, Matt Hill.

“Matt generously donated his time the night before his ﬁrst main call in Melbourne,”

Rotary member Bernie O’Connor said.Nine horses raced and were named after Rotary members and the winner was ‘Frosty the Snowman’ ridden by Chris Gunn.

Many of the guests were donned in riding costumes that added much colour to the festivities.

Two rafﬂe prizes were donated by Country Essentials and the winners who were drawn by Linc, were Lorraine Penny and Wendy Walters. At the end of the evening Linc and Brooke were

presented with a cheque for $3268.50 from donations collected during the event and a $2000 donation from the Rotary Club.