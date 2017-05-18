WARRACKNABEAL’S Trent King has been recognised for his top score in VET engineering studies during annual Premier’s VCE awards ceremony in Melbourne last month.

More than 1100 guests attended the award ceremony in which the topperforming VCE students for 2016 were recognised for their outstanding academic achievements. Trent King studied the Year 12 subject of VET Engineering Studies while in Year 11 and received a study score of 48.

He said his aim was to attend university after ﬁnishing Year 12 to study civil engineering.

“I was aiming high and was very pleased with my results,” Trent King said.

Trent received his award from James Merlino, Minister for Education in the State Government.

Mr Merlino said it was an honour to celebrate young Victorian students who excelled in their VCE studies.

“Not all students can attain a Premier’s VCE Award but every student can aim to get the best out of themselves,” Mr Merlino said.