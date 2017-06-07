Out on her early morning walk Elaine Moar noticed what she thought was rubbish sitting under a gum tree in Horsham road.

On closer inspection Mrs Moar realised that in fact what she had discovered, was a huge fungi. Measuring 40 cm (16 inches) across and 60cm around the stem this was one rather large toadstool.

As one can imagine this was quite a find.

“It looks like it was a child's stool that you could sit on,” said, Mrs Moar.

“I have lived in Horsham Road all my life and I have never seen such a thing,” she said.

The next day Mrs Moar then discovered a second one had spouted, however not quite as large as the first one.

Jan John who has a keen interest in fungi, identified the toadstool as a Phlebopus marginatus, or commonly known as Salmon Gum Mushroom. This is a part of the Boletales family of fungi.

Mrs John has a collection of 100’s of photographs in and around Nine Mile Creek area of fungi. She was able to find a couple of photographs of the Salmon Gum Mushroom that she had taken among her vast collection.

The Salmon Gum Mushroom is an Australian native and can grow up to 600mm (24 inches) across the cap and weighing 29 kilograms.

Mrs John warns that you cannot eat many species of fungi, “If you try some and don’t wake up tomorrow then you will know it was poisonous,” she said.

“You should not take fungi from the wild for cooking unless you can identify it, said Mrs John, but when they dry out, they make a great log for the fire.”