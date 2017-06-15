150th Warracknabeal Celebrations

A HUGE inﬂux of expatriate ‘Warracknabealites’ returned to the township for the 150th anniversary of settlement celebrations, to join townsfolk for the Queens birthday long weekend and wow, what a fantastic weekend it turned out to be.

The weather, despite being the ﬁrst month of Winter and obviously cold, turned it on for clear, sunny days and mild evenings.

A fully packed program lay in wait for the crowds over the entire long weekend and according to organisers, every event held was extremely well supported and highly successful.

The busy three day program started with a civic reception and event launch on Friday night held at the Yarriambiack Shire ofﬁces, where the Mayor Graeme Massey spoke brieﬂ y about the settlement of Warracknabeal and 150 committee chairman, Kevin Gebert welcomed the 120 plus crowd to the ofﬁ cial opening.

The Warracknabeal ‘Light up the Town Hall’, which started on Friday night and ran through until Saturday night, created great interest with anything up to 40 people watching the show at times, while a constant procession of cars passed by watching the show as well Yarriambiack Shire mayor Graeme Massey was elated by the success of the weekend as was 150 committee chairman Kevin Gebert.

“Everything ran so smoothly and efﬁciently, it really exceeded my expectations and I would expect both the organising committee and those that attended,” Cr Massey said.

“The Saturday morning parade was beyond belief, I’ve never seen such a parade in the town. The parade started at Bentley’s service station, went two blocks down to the town hall, and by the time the front of the parade had returned to its starting point, the last of the parade was just leaving. There was such an array and variety of ﬂ oats and participants, I believe it will stay in people’s memories for a long time,” Cr Massey said.

2,000 people

Cr Massey believes the crowd in Scott St probably exceeded 2,000 people. “I’m not a great judge of crowd numbers but a number of people I have spoken to, estimate the crowd to be probably in excess of 2,000, it really is a credit to all the people who put so much work into the parade, the same as everything

else held over the weekend,” he said.

“There were so many events held for the weekend, which were all well supported, but the standout events in my opinion would have to be the parade and the ANZAC Park family day with the ﬁnale of the weekend being the ﬁreworks, they just went so well, I’d say there was probably in excess of 1,000

people at ANZAC Park,” Cr Massey said.

The committee arranged a marquee adjacent to Community Centre, which was a great focus for the crowd and an excellent venue for the bands. It kept the mum’s and dads and the elderly reasonably comfortable in the cool early evening, while the children enjoyed the entertainment of jumping castles, games, and entertainers.

Ceremony popular

The ﬁve catering businesses were all ‘run of their feet’ keeping up with demand on the night, as they were at the Lions Park traditional ceremonies and dancing by the Wotjobaluk

people.

Cr Massey estimated a crowd of over 500 people attended the Lions Park for the Arts Council run event.

“I couldn’t believe the crowd at the Lions Park either, there was a lineup of up to 50 metres long waiting for a feed at the Kindergarten committee barbecue (assisted by the Creek Committee) run barbecue,” he said.

Kevin Gebert said, “the whole event was an outstanding success and a true credit to all th

e organising committee members. The towns people who pitched in and helped, the Yarriambiack Shire staff and councillors and all the businesses and sponsors came together as a whole to really make it work,” he said.