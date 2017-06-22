FORMER Birchip doctor, John Horton, visited Rural Northwest Health’s Warracknabeal campus during the 150 year celebrations to inspect their

memorabilia display.

Dr Horton was Birchip’s doctor for 40 years and delivered more than 600 babies in that time. His memory is fading but he estimates he delivered closer to 900.

He retired a decade ago.

Dr Horton also helped out at Warracknabeal District Hospital as an anaesthetist when Dr Donald Liu was operating in the old theatre. Their last operation together was 20 years ago.