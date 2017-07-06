ON Tuesday night in front of 140 guests, which were made up of players, supporters and sponsors, President Adrian Bibby announced the re-appointment of senior coaches Ryan McKenzie and Shannon Argall for season 2018.

“At a board level it’s something that we had been working towards since the first bounce this season,” Mr Bibby said.

“We felt that continuity is a big part of success and to be able to shore up Ryan and Shannon for next year gives us a great foundation to continue building and improving our entire club,” he said.

“I couldn’t be more impressed with Rooey. His leadership on and off the field has been first class for our young group and then to have Shannon join in really adds another dimension to our leadership team,” Mr Bibby said.

“They complement each other very well and have a great working relationship. They also share the same philosophy as our board; we just want to get better and be the best that we can be,” he said.

“Our whole club is right behind these two blokes and we feel that this is the beginning of a really bright period for our club,” Mr Bibby said.

“It’s an exciting time to be involved at the Eagles with not only our Senior football and netballers being contenders this season, our juniors also have some outstanding talent coming along,” he said.

“This announcement is just another step in the right direction and I’m confident that we are on the right track,” Mr Bibby said.