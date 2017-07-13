A STAUNCH community member and tireless volunteer worker, died suddenly on Sunday morning, after a short illness. Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ Thomas Adams 77, who was undergoing treatment in Ballarat, was transferred back to Warracknabeal for his last few days in his home town.

Jeff was a highly active member of the Warracknabeal Fire Brigade over the years, after transferring from Ballarat to work at Shaw’s Builders until the mid 80’s. He was presented with his 55 year service clasp at the brigade’s 125th anniversary last year.

His son Neil, said Jeff was a painter by trade but spent most of his life working as a builder in the district, and was still the handyman at the Primary School until recent weeks.

“He always had a love for serving the community and was the CFA Group Ofﬁcer for 32 years, the station Resident Ofﬁcer for 14 years, and continued on being a Fire Equipment Maintenance Ofﬁcer as well as the Social Club president,” his son Neil said.

Jeff was always one of a number of brigade stalwarts, seen calling into businesses and sites around the region to check on ﬁre extinguishers every six months. He was also actively involved in the Scouting movement being the Warracknabeal Scout leader for many years, while his wife Shirley was the Cub leader. They were both also Group leaders as well.

The family have a long tradition with Scouting, with their daughter Roslyn Woods a past Scout leader, as is Neil’s wife Jill a Cub leader and their son Luke also a Scout leader.

He is survived by his wife Shirley, children Neil, Shane, Craig and Ros and 13 grandchildren.

Mr Adams funeral will be held at the Warracknabeal Uniting Church on Wednesday at 2pm, where a full Fireman’s funeral will be conducted and a special CFA guard of honour and march to the Warracknabeal Fire Station will be conducted in his honour, prior to moving to the Warracknabeal Lawn Cemetery.

Funeral arrangement are being organised by WB Gardiner and Son.