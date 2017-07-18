BEING true superheroes, the bitterly cold weather did not stop Batman, Bumblebee Aussie Bot, Flash, Wonder Woman and Optimus Prime from paying their respects to Linc Munro at the ‘Every moment mattered’ fundraiser at the Warracknabeal Racecourse on Saturday afternoon.

The super heroes were the star attraction at the fundraiser that saw numbers of around 500 people pay their respects and join in the activities to raise money to assist Linc’s Mum, Brooke Holland, following his untimely passing from a brain tumour earlier this month.

The super heroes arrived in a yellow stretch ‘bumblebee’ limousine to the delight of the kids, both young and old.

At one point, Flash photo-bombed a reveller’s photo with Wonder Woman.

Gary Bellis supported by Graham Holland acted as Masters of Ceremony and auctioneers for the day.

During the afternoon, they found themselves part of the head shaving auction with offers of $1000 for the pair to have their heads shaved.

Despite their initial reservations, they ‘manned up’ and took a hit for the team.

There was keen bidding for the other auction items kindly donated in the lead-up to the event.

The winning bids were as follows:

• Fred’s chair was taken home by Simon Milbourne

• Body massage went to Bill McFarlane

• Tennielle Jonasson was the successful bidder for the Beatbox

• Craig Byron and Tegan Roche went home with a dressed sheep each

• Scott Summers is now planning a fishing trip

• Sarah Jane Holland and Kevin Munro both have insurance against blockages with a sewer unblock package

• The Collingwood print was picked up by Dannielle Brennan

• Sarah Jane Holland successfully bid for the gardening package

• Mez Allan took home a two-night Portland package

• Tige (Darrryl) Holland collected the ride-on mower and trailer

• Shane Schultz and Kirrilee Rowe both have a hobby horse each

• The chocolate hamper or what is left of it went home with Tennielle Jonasson

• The Bulldogs frame was successfully for by Vicky McLure.

While the day was shrouded in sadness the skies were blue all day as the crowd thoroughly enjoyed themselves mingling with the super heroes, having their faces painted and enjoying the wonderful activities provided.

“The day was fantastic, everything went off brilliantly,” said committee member and staunch friend, Cath Bellis.

Strawberry the Clown came out of retirement and made a surprise appearance much to her fan’s delight.

Brim Lions Club stepped in to save the day at the last minute supplying a jumping castle after the original castle didn’t arrive.

While the crowd was enjoying themselves the committee worked hard ensuring there was plenty of food and drink on hand to satisfy the hunger pains despite another last minute no show.

“We want to thank everyone for coming and making every moment matter,” Cath Bellis said.

As the sun went down, a spectacular fireworks errupted signaling the end of the day’s entertainment.

While the exact amount raised is still being determined, the generosity of Warracknabeal people was on display for all to see.