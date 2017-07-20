WARRACKNABEAL’S Rotaract Club recently hosted a trivia night with all funds raised donated to the #Luv4Linc campaign.

The function was the second time Rotaract has run such an evening and was just as much a success as was their inaugural event last year. A good turnout of 40 people meant six teams would battle for the evening, including one team of two people. The duo, had the lead with only a couple of rounds to complete, but unfortunately fell short by the final round.

The winners for the evening and the second year in a row were ‘The Wonder Women’. Supper was provided by Rotaract and was served during one of several breaks in play.

Rotaract raised $1406.50 for #Luv4Linc with the cheque gratefully accepted by Teagan Roche.