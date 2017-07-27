AN ABC Lateline television crew, keen to highlight the ongoing success of independently owned

country newspapers, contrary to the metropolitan dailies, has been ﬁlming at district newspapers in Western Victoria over the last week.

The crew led by ABC TV journalist Emily Sutton visited Edenhope on Wednesday, Nhill and Kaniva on Thursday morning and the Warracknabeal Herald on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Co-incidentally Ms Sutton has a connection to the area through being the daughter-in-law of Rob and Sue Sutton, formerly of Wilkur.

Impressed

The crew ﬁlmed the Herald in production, with Ms Sutton saying she was impressed as the Herald was one of the very few country newspapers she had talked with, that still retained its independence, having its own printing plant and not printing at a centralised plant many kilometres away.

The Herald chose to break with tradition over twenty years ago, choosing to install its own web printing presses and continues to print ﬁve newspapers per week, in addition to the staff also printing a range of commercial printing jobs, in the times between press runs through North West Press.

Following the ﬁlming of the newspaper production, the team interviewed staff about what it is like to be involved in the production of a country newspaper.

The Herald Editor, David Ward spoke about why Victorian country newspapers continued to succeed while the electronic media tended to be quick to point out the downfall of the metro media, such as commercial TV, radio and the metro dailies.

Family

He said during the interview that country newspapers were often part of a larger fraternity through the Victorian Country Press Association, tended to have long standing family histories in community newspapers, and provided the news of day at a local level, that no other form of media covers.

“In fact my son and daughters who have either worked with, or still work with the Herald, are the ﬁfth generation of our family involved with the newspaper and printing industry. A family history we are always proud of,” Mr Ward said “With new generations come new technologies, with my father it was the transition to offset printing, and with our next generation is the intenet. That’s not to say that ‘the local’ isn’t keeping up with today’s technology already. We’ve embraced the internet, providing subscriptions on-line and maintaining a regular Facebook connection with our readers as well.

Correspondents regularly provide content, both editorial and advertising via our website and email, and we keep increasing our online presence.

Ms Sutton asked if the Herald can ever see the day when the Herald will no longer print a newspaper.

“I think as long as our readers want to have a physical ‘tactile’ copy of the Herald in their hands, we’ll keep printing, but we are seeing an increasing interest in people being able to access the paper on-line, which is just a bonus to our market. It doesn’t really matter how our readers access the paper, just as long as they do, we’ll keep producing the Herald,” Mr Ward said.

Important

Herald reporter, Maureen Clarke, when asked by Ms Sutton what was the most important part of writing for a local newspaper said,

“working with the various groups in the community to ensure that their events were covered. When I ﬁrst started, I found through talking to people, that some considered themselves not important enough to be in the paper.” “Seeing the happiness on people’s faces when they believed the paper showed an interest in community happenings and their story, and had ‘got it right’ in reporting about them, was worth the manic hours spent getting the news ready for the day of printing.”

The Herald understands that the ﬁlming at the papers will go into production during the week, and will go to air possibly early next next week, probably on Monday night. Hopefully the Herald

will be able to advise readers when the feature story will go to air and conﬁrm that it is Monday night by Friday’s issue. Apparently the program is shown on the ABC news channel at 9.30pm

and then at 10.30 for the main channel.