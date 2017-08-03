YARRIAMBIACK Creek Development Committee have recently installed two exercise stations around the Yarriambiack Creek walking track for people to use whilst out enjoying a walk around the creek.

The exercise stations are the ﬁrst of a number of stations the creek committee have been planning for and are hoping to build the extra stations in the future. The stations are located at the north end of Scott Street and alongside the Scott memorial on Rainbow Road.The project was kick started by a donation from Warracknabeal Secondary College students who attended the Alpine School Campus: School for Student Leadership at Dinner Plains in 2015.

The student’s Community Learning Project was centered around raising money towards outdoor exercise equipment to be placed around the Yarriambiack Creek for the Warracknabeal Community to use and beneﬁt from.

Now studying in Year 11, Jessie Koschitzke, Kiarna Taylor, Grace Phelan, Brady Priest, Zach Winsall and Luke Colville have spent many hours of their own time to make sure their project was completed.

They sold 100s of icypoles during term four in 2015 and then organised a whole school fete early in 2016 for all students and staff to enjoy a BBQ, music, lollies, icypoles, a ﬁtbitrafﬂe and

the very popular wet sponge throwing at staff members.

The fete was a great success and an overall total of $1200 was raised by the ‘Alpine Students of 2015’. The students were thrilled when the Yarriambiack Creek Development Committee took their idea on board and accepted their donation towards the project.

Other funds were received from a Yarriambiack Shire Council grant, Warracknabeal Ski Club and in kind donations from Pony Xpress and Warrack Concrete.