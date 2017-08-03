Y A R R I A M B I A C K Shire Council has voiced its concerned at reports of more issues facing residents who have accessed or tried to access the wireless NBN service during the monthly council meeting on Wednesday. Since the initial announcement the level of service is slowly being eroded with fewer people being able to access the high speed connections promised.

A recent viewing of the NBNco website shows that three different types of technology will be operated within Warracknabeal township. The types of service to be used are wireless, ﬁbre to the node (FTTN) and ﬁbre to the kerb (FTTC).

The wireless option is currently available in certain areas of the town, the FTTN and FTTC are programmed to be operational in the second quarter of 2018.

Council has received reports from people living on the west side of the creek who have tried to access the NBN through the ﬁxed wireless option on offer for that part of town that they cannot use the option on offer.

“We have received feedback

from residents who approached

their service provider and

were told the signal couldn’t

be picked up from the tower,

and that satellite access is their

only option,” Mayor Graeme

Massey said.

According to the NBNco network ﬁxed wireless requires line-of-sight to work and the residents have been told the trees are an issue in this situation so their only option is to access the NBN

through the satellite option, Skymaster.

The Mayor said the town is moving in a direction that they’re not too sure of.

“Warracknabeal was

promised ﬁbre to node and that

is now only being provided

to the business district while

ﬁbre to the kerb is going to

some other areas of the town

with the rest of town and

particularly the west side

of the creek being provided

with the wireless option,” Mr

Massey said. “It appears that ﬁxed wireless is not working well and the council need people to come forward and let us know what the problems are,” he said.

Speaking on ABC radio yesterday morning, Mr Massey reiterated that council has been working hard to get the best outcome for the shire.

“We need to hear from

people who are having issues

with the ﬁxed wireless to

make a stronger case with the

NBNco on their behalf,” Mr

Massey said.

The point was made during the radio interview that in some cases the distance between the closest node and houses west of the creek is only about 100 metres and yet people are expected to accept a system that was designed for hard-to-reach properties, very remote communities and offshore islands according to the NBNco website as the only option available to those west of the creek.

“We don’t think that is

a very good solution,” Mr

Massey said.

While the council has approached the NBNco to ﬁnd out what their plans are to solve the problems with wireless access, they are yet to receive a reply.

Any resident facing issues with the installation or access to the NBN can contact the Yarriambiack Shire by popping in to an ofﬁce, by phone or the contact form on their website.