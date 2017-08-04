WORK will start soon on the first stage of the brand new Education Precinct in Warracknabeal, funded by the Victorian State Government.

Premier Daniel Andrews met teachers, students and the school community at Warracknabeal Secondary College today to discuss the project.

During his visit, the Premier was taken on a brief tour of the school and received muffins baked by Year Seven students.

Kneeler Designs have been appointed as architect for the $6 million first stage, with construction expected to start before the end of the year.

The precinct is part of a masterplan to co-locate Warracknabeal Special Developmental School and Warracknabeal Secondary College on the existing Warracknabeal Primary School site.

“The new precinct will bring together the primary, secondary and special development schools onto one site, providing better facilities for students, staff and the local community,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

The masterplan also includes options to rebuild the primary, secondary and special developmental schools, with a central administration area, gym and function room.

“We’re getting on with delivering the facilities local families need to give their kids the best education, and construction will start by the end of the year,” he said.

The Education Precinct is part of a $2.5 billion investment by the State Government in the past three Budgets to improve classrooms, upgrade facilities and build new schools across the state.

This school building boom has delivered more than 1,000 school upgrades and 56 new school projects across Victoria, supporting almost 5000 local jobs.

The State Government is building the Education State so that every student can access a great local school and get a great education.

“Whether it’s building new schools from ground up or fixing tired existing schools, we’re putting Victorian families first,” Premier Andrews said.