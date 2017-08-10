VICTORIA’S State Government has announced a major funding boost to strengthen Western Victoria’s reputation as a major tourism destination for the future.

Premier Daniel Andrews who was joined by members of the community at the Sheep Hills Art Silo on Wednesday, announced that the Government will invest $500,000 to draw even more visitors to the region and create new jobs.

Western Victoria already boasts some of Victoria’s best tourism drawcards, including the iconic Grampians Peak Trail, stunning silo art, award winning wineries and world

class ﬁsheries.

The funding boost will be spent in conjunction with the local community and ensure the development of a tourism plan to boost visitors, diversify the economy and make more of everything the Grampians, Mallee, and Wimmera has to offer.

It will explore ways to encourage adventure and cultural activities, including increased use of the region’s outstanding natural assets and trails.

“With a proud farming history and world class tourism drawcards, the Wimmera Southern Mallee region really has the best of everything. With funds to boost tourism and create jobs, there is no limit to how far this region can go,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

The plan will build on the iconic Grampians Peak Trail which is currently under construction and the new 200 kilometre Silo Art Trail that is drawing new visitors to the region.

Backed by all tiers of Government, artists and local business, the innovative Silo Art Trail showcases the work of renowned street artists, who are breathing new life onto the sides of the towering wheat silos that have deﬁned the Wimmera and Mallee’s rural landscape for many years.

The Silo Art Trail is on track to become the country’s biggest outdoor gallery, revitalising local towns such as Rupanyup, Brim and Sheep Hills by bringing in thousands of visitors and creating new

jobs.

“Developing this blueprint is an important step towards boosting tourism in the Wimmera Southern Mallee and ensuring more people come and experience the beauty and diversity of Victoria’s west,” said Minister for Tourism and Major Events John Eren. “The Government is hoping to triple the number in the road-side gallery in the future,” Premier Andrews said. “To think of going from six to 18 sites; there is something very powerful about that,” he said.

Developing and supporting a vibrant tourism industry for the region was one of the top priorities identiﬁed by the Wimmera Southern Mallee Regional Partnership. This funding boost will help make this a reality.

The visitor economy is crucial to the future economic development of regional and rural Victoria, with the sector contributing $11.5 billion to the regional economy and generating 114,400 jobs annually.

Through dedicated funding programs such as the $103 million Regional Tourism and Infrastructure Fund, the Labor Government is investing in growing regional tourism by helping to develop iconic tourism projects that create world-class experiences and boost regional economies.