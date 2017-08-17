FOUR sisters reliving a family road trip with their Dad many years ago received the surprise of a lifetime strolling down Scott-st in Warracknabeal on Wednesday morning.

Having a look at the shops, the sisters, Elaine Teboekhorst, Gillian Hardeman, Carol Buckland and Barbara Collins came across a picture of their late grandfather. Tom ‘Pop’ Smith was

in a picture of the 1935 Warracknabeal Football team put up on the site of Stan Vaughan’s milk bar as part of the town’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

“This was our first indication of the family in town,” said Elaine Teboekhorst.

“We had heard the stories growing up and coming here to find this was great,” she said.

“Finding this just made the trip even more worthwhile,” Gillian Hardeman said.

“It was nice to see the photo and exciting finding a link,” she said.

“We decided to repeat a road trip we did with Dad about 40 years ago to scatter Pops ashes near the creek,” said Barbara Collins.

The family lived for many years in Warracknabeal but when their father was a child of 11, the family moved to Melbourne.

“Pop was a cooper and with no work here they moved,” said Carol Buckland.

The sisters still have their Pop’s tools as a cooper had to make them.Traditionally, a cooper is someone who makes wooden, staved vessels, bound together with hoops and possessing flat ends or heads.

Examples of a cooper’s work include casks, barrels, buckets, tubs, butter churns, hogsheads, firkins, tierces, rundlets, puncheons, pipes, tuns, butts, pins and breakers.