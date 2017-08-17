ON FRIDAY July 28 members of Warracknabeal Primary School’s Resource Smart team participated in the national ‘School’s Tree Day’. Under the expert eye of Yarrilinks Landcare Facilitaor

Tim Inkster, the Warracknabeal Primary Students managed to plant close to 500 trees at the Kellalac plant out site.

It was a new experience for many of the children and they enjoyed getting outdoors, learning to use the pottiputki, a planting tool, giving the seedlings the best start they can in a hands on activity that can reinforce their environmental, maths, science and creative arts learning while simply creating a beautiful spot.Many of the students didn’t want to leave and are looking forward to their next tree planting adventure.

National Tree Day began in 1996 and since then more than 3.8 million people have planted 23 million trees and plants and the day is still growing.The day aims to inspire, educate and recruit Australians to maintain the unique flora found in Australia and to focus on native plants that naturally occur in the area. The day is traditionally held in July simply because on average it is the best time for planting in Australia.

Estimates indicate the Primary School students were part of over 250,000 people who took part at over 3000 planting sites in this year’s event.