WARRACKNABEAL’S Luv4Linc fundraising group held its windup meeting on August 15 to finalise the legalities and to issue a heartfelt thank you to the community for their assistance during Linc’s illness.

September 1 was nominated as the final day for the group’s activities as part of the legal requirements when registering the fundraising efforts.

“We wanted to ensure transparency from start to finish so the community can feel comfortable that all funds raised reached the intended destination,” said Linc’s mother, Brooke Holland.

Linton Brown the Landscape Photographer who took the photos of the ‘Every moment mattered’ Hero Day held at the Racecourse, presented the group with a USB stick with photos taken on the day.

Committee members and Linton Brown then presented Brooke Holland with a framed photo of the Super Heroes at the Brim Silos.

Brooke Holland thanked the committee and the community for all their assistance during this most difficult of times.

“I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to each member of the committee for their hard work and total commitment to supporting both Linc and myself in the past six months,” she said. “I also want to say thanks to the community both in Warracknabeal and the wider community for their support both financial and emotional during our journey,” Brooke Holland said.

While the end of the Luv4Linc looms, Brooke’s precious little boy will not be forgotten by anyone who joined them in their journey towards Linc growing his Batman wings.

“People should watch this space,” said mum, Brooke Holland.