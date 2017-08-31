BEULAH CWA branch has a busy time ahead with several functions, starting with the Central Wimmera group conference on August 25 at Hopetoun.

Delegates for the group conference are Audrey Hoffmann and Betty Turnbull.

The group will also make a visit to Woomelang CWA’s ﬂower show on October 16.

Members raised concerns about the train timetable from Ouyen to Ballarat which has been altered and decided to check the information.

Jenni Turnbull reported on the CWA Victoria state exhibition held at Warrnambool.

Many winners of various sections came from neighbouring group West Wimmera. She advised members that CWA Victoria will celebrate its 90th anniversary in May 2018 and branches are asked to hold some special event to honour the occasion.

CWA Victoria will be working at the Royal Melbourne Show from September 23 to October 3, this year and asks members to help if and when they are able.

The CWA Christmas fare will held at ‘Umina’, Lansell Road in Melbourne on December 2.

Jenni advised members the 2018 CWA Victoria conference will be held at the Williamstown Hall. Members allotted funds to various CWA activities.

Members donated knitted goods; one knee rug; four sets of jumpers, beanies and socks and 11 beanies to Bendigo craft group.

The annual meeting will be held on October 26, at the Beulah Hotel, starting with the general meeting at 10am, followed by lunch then the annual meeting. At the meeting on September 21, which starts at 1.30pm, the competition is an article relating to father’s day; cooking, savouries using eggs.

Competitions results:

• Flowers - Gwen George, Betty Turnbull, Valda Hunter

• Cooking, iced butter cake - Valda Hunter and Gwen George

• ‘Something I have made during the year’ - Edna Shannon, Gwen George and Valda Hunter.