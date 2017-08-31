TREE lopping at the site of the Rosebery silos has marked the readiness to begin the painting at the ﬁnal silo of the current Silo Art Trail.

It is hoped that the painting on the Rosebery silo will commence by the end of next week. The silo will be painted by street artist Kaff Eine.

Councillor Shane Roberts said,

“The tree lopping that has been done at the site looks really good. The contractors have done a good job to get the site ready for painting.” “The trees that are left at the site really complement the silos and I can’t wait to see what appears on the silos,” Cr Roberts said.

The Rosebery community have been consulted prior to painting commencing with the artist’s sketches shown to the community.

“There are some people who want a different depiction on the silos, as there was with all the other silos, but we have trust and faith in Kaff Eine to get the job done,” Mayor Graeme Massey said.

The artist has control of what is painted, along with Creative Victoria and GrainCorp. The current plan for the silos includes farming from years past, black and white cockatoos, and a female transitioning into a farmer bucking the trend that farming is only for men. These plans are subject to change until the moment painting begins. Information signage has been drafted for the silos explaining the history of the artist and meaning of the artwork at each of the sites.