IT WAS back to the future looking down Scott Street towards the Creekside at lunch time on Tuesday when the Golden Oldies touring group came to Warracknabeal.

Proudly showing off their beautiful vintage cars on display ﬁrstly at the Machinery Museum and then parked in the street while having lunch, it wasn’t hard to see why the members of the group were eager to show them off. The tour, a biennial event that has been running for over a decade, saw 49 cars take to the road for the seven day tour which started in Marong and will ﬁnish in Creswick on Father’s Day.

The event is unique because only vintage cars can take part. To be considered a vintage car it must be built between 1919 and 1930. The oldest car on this year’s tour is a 1921 Oldsmobile and the newest model, a 1930 Nash.

The Nash is driven by the rally director John Davis, who with wife Margaret and daughter Anne have organised ﬁve previous Golden Oldies Tours.

“We tend to stick to the back roads when we are on tour,” John Davis said. “The cars are only really comfortable when they are travelling 60 kilometres an hour,” he said.

Tuesday was the third day of the tour which saw the teams travel from St Arnaud to Horsham via Warracknabeal for a visit to the Wheatlands Agricultural Museum and the group stopped for lunch in Warracknabeal and a quick look around town.

Leaving Warracknabeal the group headed for Horsham after visiting three of the shire’s beautiful silos at Brim, Sheep Hills and Rupanyup. The tour is proudly sponsored by the RACV who provide a patrolman to assist if any of the cars suffer a mishap on the journey.

It is a unique event run by the Federation of Veteran, Vintage and Classic Vehicle Clubs which means the entrants are from different clubs from all over Victoria and are brought together by their passion for all things old especially old cars. The group will spend the next couple of days touring around Halls’ Gap before heading to their last stop in Creswick for a drive around the area and a ﬁnal dinner at the Creswick RACV Resort.

The members will join in a farewell breakfast before they split up and head home until the next time.