Drag racing to return to Warracknabeal DRAG racing comes back to Warracknabeal after an absence of five years on Saturday October 7.

As part of the excitement on the day, the Victoria Police team ‘Beat the Heat’ will be just one of many teams racing during the day, and they are inviting all car enthusiasts to the event to enjoy the sights, sounds and smell of motor sport.

Off-duty police members racing on the day will be Sergeant Simon Borg from Greensborough Highway Patrol who raced at the Ararat Hillclimb in June 2017, Sergeant Darryl Chamberlain who was at the 2015 Hillclimb and at the last Warracknabeal drag racing event in 2011. Joining them will be Leading Senior Constable Mark Stevens of the Northern Grampians Highway Patrol.

Beat the Heat Victoria aims to build alliances between young drivers and the Police by using the common interest of motor sport to provide opportunities to educate young

drivers.

“We hope by getting together with young drivers they can change attitudes and encourage responsible driver behaviour and an acceptance of road rules,” said group member and Senior Constable, Danielle Richardson.

The group is not funded by Victoria Police or any other government agency and relies solely on community support such as the WOSDRC who

sponsored ‘Beat the Heat’ to come to Warracknabeal, while

“BTHVIC are currently seeking funding to enable them to take part in community motorsport across Victoria,” she said. “In particular, the group is working to establish a ‘Project Right Path Youth Shed’ in Warracknabeal,” Danielle Richardson said.

The group’s cars are known as Smokey Two, Smokey Three, Smokey Four, Smokey Five and Smokey Six.

The original Smokey One is privately owned and has been retired from the group, although it still carries legend status in police drag racing.

During the races, the Wimmera Off Street Drag Racing Club will also be running a competition to win a passenger lap in a Beat the Heat

Vehicle.

“We want to encourage our driving youth to attend and join in at a community event, in the safe and controlled environment of motorsport, so come along and have a fun filled day,” Senior Constable

Danielle Richardson urged. The team will also have information kits for families and the general community including police recruiting

information.