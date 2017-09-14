JAMOUNEAU Street’s sewer pump station is currently being refurbished by GWM Water to bring the 80 year old service

into the modern era.

The current set up is quite deep in relative terms at 14 metres and with its age is at the end of its useful life without updating.

The pre-cast wet well is believed to be one of the largest of its kind.

GWMWater in completing a refurbishment have designed the new structure so that the new pump can be serviced by raising it to the surface rather than sending staff and/or contractors down the shaft to complete any necessary work.

“In replacing the structure we have also taken into account occupational health and safety in the design,” said Executive Manager

Stakeholders and Governance for GWMWater, Andrew Rose.

“Being able to lift the pump for servicing, reduces a major risk associated with the old structure,” he said. GWMWater have contracted CHS Group and will cost approximately $1.2 million and is expected to be completed by the end of September.