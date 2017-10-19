ON FRIDAY 13th October, the Board of the Wimmera Regional Library held their Board Meeting in Warracknabeal to enable them to inspect the extensions in the Warracknabeal Branch fully funded under a Living Libraries Grant of $195,000.

Nearing completion, the works include:

• Addition of a shade area at the rear of the library

• New shelving, some of which can be moved easily when needed

• Reduction of the work room enabling the addition of a new kitchen area for patrons

• New furniture and computer work stations

• Replacement of the old evaporative coolers and gas heaters with split cycle systems

• Replacement of the front entrance doors with more user friendly automatic doors

Most importantly, the works included the creation of a more friendly and open spaced area, allowing for special interest groups, such as the Shakespeare Group and the Newspaper Interest Group to meet in an open environment. Library Manager Kelsea Wall is delighted with the open space planning and is looking forward to attracting further discussion groups and other organisations looking for a place to hold meetings.

Kelsea has received many positive responses to the open planning which is also attracting patrons, who just want to come in and read the newspapers over a cuppa, and is very happy with the lighter brighter appearance of the library, and looking forward to utilising the new outdoor area once completed.