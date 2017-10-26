THE commercial printing division of the Warracknabeal Herald, North West Press has just invested in the latest technology in digital printing, with the installation of the newly released Konica Minolta Acuriopress C2060. Installed and commissioned this week, the new press opens up a whole range of new possibilities for clients seeking high quality digital printing options.

Designed and built speciﬁcally for the printing industry, the new press can print on lightweight carbonless paper through to heavy weight card options for book covers or business cards with pinpoint accuracy from front to back.

New market

North West Press Manager, Andrew Ward said, “the new press will open a whole new market for our printing business, which will even give the option of custom printing full colour envelopes, as well as for the printing of banners up to 1350 millimetres in length, ideal for temporary promotional signage for sales and promotional store marketing.” “We’re highly impressed with the more vibrant colour rendition of the printed output from the press. It prints with excellent, high quality resolution output and oﬀers far more accurate colour rendition, which makes it ideal for an extensive range of commercial printing jobs ranging from high quality, professional weight business cards, wedding and special event stationery, through to full colour books, magazines and even envelopes,” he said.

More colour

Herald managing Editor, David Ward said, "we’re seeing an increasing demand for high end work, both short and long run, full colour jobs, and since the installation of our Xeikon digital web press, we’ve found clients are becoming more discerning in their need for more products and higher quality in their colour printing needs.” "People shouldn’t confuse what has been historically called photocopiers, with the printing industry type digital printing presses, yes, they are manufactured by many of the long standing brands such as Konica Minolta, but these machines are genuine high quality press lines. They will print front to back with pinpoint accuracy, handle up to quite heavy book cover stock weights and are designed for high volume, quick turnaround delivery to meet customers short deadlines,” Mr Ward said.

Skill

Of course no machinery is of any value without the necessary skills to both understand a clients needs, oﬀ er professional advice and deliver the customer with the highest quality available.

The new press line has an extensive range of post-print binding options and with our comprehensive range of plant, North West Press can oﬀ er all types of folding options, laminate glazing, numbering, creasing and binding such as saddle and pad stitching through to perfect binding for larger books.

The team at North West Press are both industry trained and qualiﬁed in the printing trade and oﬀer their extensive knowledge and experience to clients in the production of their printing jobs. The North West Press team is now undergoing ongoing training with the Konica Minolta specialists from the Netlor Group Just Copiers Konica Minolta dealers.

Turnaround